Cuban FM highlights world support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, highlighted today the international support for Cuba, expressed during the recent international day of action against the blockade.



Cuban diplomat emphasized on X that these events, held in several countries, brought together Cubans living abroad and friends of the Caribbean nation.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that the events commemorated the 65th anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) and demanded an end to the coercive measures imposed by the United States.



They also expressed their support for the Cuban delegation attending the High-Level Segment of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.



On Sunday, the main avenues of Panama City were the scene of a caravan demanding an end to the economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.



Later, at an event in Belisario Porras Park, Laritza Garbey, political counselor of the Cuban embassy to Panama, recalled that on October 28 and 29, the UN General Assembly will once again reject this hostile policy, Prensa Latina reported.



Meanwhile, at the Cuban embassy to Nicaragua, representatives of solidarity movements, Cuban residents, and members of the diplomatic mission demanded the lifting of the US blockade.



Those present shared their reflections on the negative impact of this hostile policy on Cuba's economic and social development, stressing the need to redouble concrete actions to break a unilateral measure imposed more than six decades ago.



Cuban Foreign Ministry also reported that, from Kazakhstan, the rejection of the blockade against Cuba was expressed at an event held in Almaty, the country's second largest city.