Leones and Cazadores in Play-Off Mode of the 64th SNB





Havana, December 25 (ACN) – With their recent victories, the Leones de Industriales and the Cazadores de Artemisa qualified for the postseason of the 64th Cuban National Baseball Series, a feat previously achieved by Las Tunas, Matanzas, Holguín, and Mayabeque.

Playing at Mártires de Barbados Stadium in Bayamo, the Leones de Industriales routed Granma 10-0 in eight innings, thanks to a commendable performance by right-hander Reemberto Barreto, who allowed only three hits in seven innings to earn his seventh win of the season. Yasiel Santoya stood out at the plate with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.

Meanwhile, in a 34-run, 42-hit game, the home team Artemisa defeated Cienfuegos 20-14 at 26 de Julio Park, securing their seventh consecutive victory. In that slugfest, Jorge Zúñiga hit a grand slam for the southern team.

And the defending champion Leñadores de Las Tunas routed Guantánamo 12-1 in seven innings, earning Yosmel Garcés his eleventh win without a single loss. Their potent 15-hit offense was led by Yosvani Alarcón, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

With this result, the Leñadores secured one of the two direct berths to the IV Cuban Baseball Elite League and the top spot in the regular season standings. In the quarterfinals, they will face the team that finishes eighth.

Additionally, Pinar del Río defeated Villa Clara 2-1, with Alexei Ramírez reaching his 1,000th hit in the national series.

In the other results from this day of rescheduled games, Mayabeque defeated Sancti Spíritus 3-2, and Holguín defeated Ciego de Ávila 8-1.