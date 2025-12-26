Meeting with solidarity brigade members at Casa de las Américas





An exchange with Abel Prieto Jiménez, president of Casa de las Américas, allowed members of the brigade “65th Anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)” to delve deeper into the cultural policy of the Cuban Revolution.

In the meeting, held this Wednesday, Prieto Jiménez emphasized that Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), in his 1961 speech known as “Words to the Intellectuals,” established an anti-dogmatic guideline, paving the way for his conceptions of art and culture, not for elites, but for the people.

He added that the Commander-in-Chief had already analyzed the issue of mind manipulation in 2005 at the University of Havana, when he stated that the propaganda and mind-manipulation machinery creates conditioned reflexes, and these eliminate the capacity for independent thought.

“You have come to Cuba at a very difficult time. We have just finished a very tough year and are working to move forward in 2026,” he said, thanking the 120 brigadistas from 23 nations who were accompanied by Noemí Rabaza Fernández, First Vice President of ICAP.

They also answered questions from activists Marta Bonet de la Cruz, President of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, and Yasel Toledo Garnache, head of the Hermanos Saíz Association of young writers and artists.

The solidarity contingent, which began its two-week program on the 22nd, has carried out volunteer work, visited the Fidel Castro Center and the José Martí Memorial, and has planned an artistic evening this Friday dedicated to the Commander-in-Chief, founder of ICAP on December 30, 1960.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, they will participate in the commemorative events, which will culminate on Monday, the 29th, with a main ceremony at ICAP headquarters.