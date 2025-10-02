Cuba Rejects EU coercive measures against Nicaragua





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the decision of the European Union Council to extend unilateral coercive measures against Nicaragua.



Rodriguez expressed his solidarity with the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, with the co-presidents of that Central American country, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, and with the brotherly Nicaraguan people.



On Monday, the EU decided to extend for another year the sanctions against 21 Nicaraguan individuals and three entities, for alleged human rights violations.



The measures include the freezing of assets of those affected, who will not be able to enter or transit through the territory of the community bloc, and the prohibition for European citizens and companies to make funds available to the sanctioned individuals and entities.



The sanctions, in force until October 15, 2026, affect the Nicaraguan co-presidents and their closest circle.