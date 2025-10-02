Cuban solidarity with Venezuela reaffirms commitment to peace





MATANZAS, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) The process of collecting signatures in support of the Revolutionary Government's Declaration "It is urgent to prevent a military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela" endorses Cuba's commitment to peace.



According to Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Communist Party in the province of Matanzas, thousands of people across the province have backed the declaration as neighborhoods, workplaces and schools teem with expressions of solidarity with Venezuela and opposition to interventionist policies.



This Tuesday evening, Liberty Park, a symbolic space in the Old Urban Center of the city of Matanzas, will host a cantata in support of Venezuela as the culmination at local level of the signature campaign launched by the Cuban government.