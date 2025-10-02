Cuba boasts good start in Central American and Caribbean shooting qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) Cuba’s Laina Pérez won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol final of the international shooting qualifying tournament for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.



Pérez achieved 239.4 points, ahead of the Mexican Andrea Ibarra (238.7) and the Puerto Rican Abigail Granell (216.4).



Her teammate Lisbet Hernández finished third in the women's 50m three-position air rifle with 437.1 points, behind the Puerto Rican Yarimar Mercado (450.9) and the Mexican Goretti Zumaya (450.4).



As to the men's event, the Mexicans José Luis Sánchez (450.6) and Carlos Quezada (447.8) were first and second, followed by the Guatemalan Octavio Sandoval (434.4), with the Cubans Rainier Quintanilla and Cristian Martín finishing in fourth and seventh place with 422.9 and 390.2 points, respectively.



In the men's individual air pistol competition, the Cuban Jorge Grau finished sixth with 153.7 points, and in the women's 10m air pistol team event, Perez, Melany Abreus (eighth in the individual final) and Adianet Samela López won the bronze medal, behind the teams from Puerto Rico and Mexico.



The Cuban men's pneumatic pistol team of Grau, Jaddier Duque, and Alexander Reyna were second, behind Mexico and ahead of Guatemala.