Cuba vs. Italy this Wednesday at FIFA U-20 World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) Cuban U-20 men's national soccer team will face Italy this Wednesday afternoon, continuing their campaign in Group D of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.



The "Caribbean Lions" will play their second match of the tournament at the Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaíso, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Argentina on Sunday night.



The six-time world champions in this age group asserted their dominance in their opening match of the World Cup.



Italy, Cuba's opponent for the second matchday, comes off a narrow 1-0 victory over Australia, the other team in the group.



The Cuban national team will conclude its group stage against Australia on Saturday, October 4, at the Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium in Santiago.



This is Cuba's second appearance in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, following their first participation in Turkey 2013, where the national team lost all three of their matches.

