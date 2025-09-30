Municipal People's Assemblies in Havana evaluated budgets and services





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) The Municipal People's Councils in several districts of the capital held regular sessions this weekend, during which they analyzed the 2025 budgets and draft budgets for 2026, as well as the quality of basic services and social programs, the Havana Government website reported.



In Centro Habana, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Energy and Mines Theater, where Deputy Mayor for the Economy, Ana Regla Marrero, reported on the estimated results for 2025 and the projections for next year's budget.



Meanwhile, 10 de Octubre district council reviewed the implementation of the economic plan during the first half of 2025, based on a report from the Standing Committee on the Economy, emphasizing the need to strengthen the Local Development Directorate and mentioning loss-making enterprises such as the retail sector and the Basic Food Industry Unit.



In Habana del Este, the session evaluated the results of the six-month budget, reviewed the performance of the Havana Water Company, and discussed the results of the 2024-2025 school year, as well as the implementation of Law 148 on Food Sovereignty.



For its part, Arroyo Naranjo held its 20th session, presided over by Michel Castillo, President of the Municipal Council, and the delegates discussed the start of the school year, the restoration of parks, social policies, and the use of local taxes for community programs.



In El Cotorro, the twenty-seventh regular session addressed the work of the Municipal People's Court and the situation in sectors such as Construction, Housing, Transportation, and Utilities.



The delegates highlighted the complex situation in transportation due to the deterioration of the vehicle fleet and the shortage of buses, as well as complaints about the quality of bread, basic food products, and the water service.



They also pointed out difficulties in agriculture, including delays in land control and problems with crop collection, as well as obstacles to financial inclusion due to the low operational efficiency of digital payment systems.



Regarding education, in general, the discussions focused on evaluating teacher training and school conditions at the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, as well as the current progress.



The sessions held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution highlighted the need to develop joint solutions to improve the quality of services and ensure the sustainability of social programs in the municipalities of the capital.

