Cuba and China commemorate 65 years of diplomatic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, highlighted on X on Sunday the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and China, established on September 28, 1960.

The president emphasized that both countries will continue to strengthen their historical and strategic ties, based on sovereignty, self-determination, and socialist construction.



The decision to establish diplomatic relations was announced on September 2, 1960, in the 1rst Havana Declaration, and formalized with the signing of a Joint Statement on the 28th of that month, making Cuba the first country in the Western Hemisphere to recognize the People's Republic of China.



Among the milestones of the bilateral relationship are Commander Ernesto Che Guevara's visit to Beijing in 1960, the visit of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, to the Great Wall in 1995, and the meetings held by General of the Army Raul Castro Ruz in 1997, 2005, and 2012, which strengthened cooperation in key sectors.



In 2014, President Xi Jinping recognized Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz as the founder of the relationship between the two nations, while in 2019 the Chinese government awarded General of the Army Raul Castro Ruz the Friendship Medal, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening the ties.

During 2022, Diaz-Canel and Xi reached agreements to build a community with a shared future, the first of its kind between China and a Latin American country.



In September 2025, both parties approved a Joint Declaration to accelerate this process, which included commitments in economic, trade, financial, scientific, and educational matters.



The document reaffirmed the One China principle, as well as Beijing's support for Cuba against the economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



They also agreed to expand cooperation in science, sports, and development projects, as well as to support the global governance initiatives proposed by Xi.



The commemoration of the 65th anniversary served as an opportunity to highlight the enduring strength of a friendship described as unbreakable, one that transcends geographical distance and is reflected in the daily lives of both peoples.



According to the official statement, the ties between the Communist Party of Cuba and the Communist Party of China constitute the cornerstone of the relationship, and these ties are being strengthened to achieve new goals for the benefit of both nations.



Havana and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to continue working towards building a community with a shared future, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding on the international stage.