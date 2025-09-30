Cuba reiterates its support for the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, reiterated today his country's support for the Bolivarian and Chavista Government of Venezuela and for the People's and Military Union led by President Nicolas Maduro.



On X, Cuban diplomat stated that his country also rejects any threats of aggression against that South American nation, and he reaffirmed this position during a solidarity event with Cuba held in New York.



Rodriguez Parrilla, who heads the Cuban delegation attending the High-Level Segment of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, spoke at this Saturday's event, which was attended by friends of Cuba in the United States.



The Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude for the continued solidarity of the people of the United States with Cuba.



He commented on the effects of the blockade imposed by successive US administrations on Cuba for more than six decades, as well as the inclusion of the island nation on the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.



He referred to the "fierce propaganda campaign to discredit" Cuban medical cooperation, which he described as "an immense expression of solidarity."



Likewise, the head of Cuban diplomacy reiterated support for the Palestinian cause and called for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

