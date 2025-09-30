Cuban Varona wins bronze in javelin throw at World Para Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) Cuban para athlete Guillermo Varona achieved his best mark of the year today with a throw of 63.34 meters, winning the bronze medal in the javelin throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India.



Although he failed to repeat his title from last year in Kobe, Japan, in the F46 category, Varona showcased his best performance at the season's main event, thanks to his third throw.



The hosts, Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar, finished ahead of him. Gurjar was among the favorites, holding the world record of 68.60 meters, set two years ago.



Gurjar's throw of 64.76 meters was not enough to prevent his compatriot from winning the gold medal, whose mark of 66.37 meters was set as the new championship record.



Varona, also a Paralympic champion from Paris 2024 and a two-time Pan American Games champion, has a personal best of 66.14 meters, but this year his best performance had only reached 60.62 meters.



His bronze medal joins the gold won by Robiel Yankiel Sol in the long jump T47 category, placing Cuba in 19th place in the overall medal standings.



China leads the medal standings with four gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals, followed by Brazil (4-7-2) and Poland (4-0-4).



The next Cuba performance is scheduled to be on October 1, when Daniel Milanes will participate in the 400-meter T47 preliminary heats.

