Cuba announces 4th International Conference "Cultura Unida"





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) invited its academic community and the general public to sit in on the 4th International Conference "Cultura Unida", to be held online on November 19 to 21.



In a post on its official Facebook page, the UH remarks that the event will enable an academic and cultural dialogue between Latin America and Russia, organized by the MISIS University of Science and Technology in Moscow in coordination with several Latin American universities, including the UH.



Among the topics for discussion will be the Spanish language, pre-Columbian cultures, creative industries, communication, and others equally intended to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences among researchers, teachers, and students from the said regions.



The program of the conference features presentations by speakers from Peru, Cuba, Brazil, China, and Russia, in coordination with six universities.