Spanish hotel chain Iberostar to be present at major Cuban tourism trade fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 19 (ACN) The 7th edition of Destinos Gaviota, which this year brought together more than 3,000 representatives of hotel chains, tour operators, airlines, travel agencies and tourism professionals from 45 countries in Cayo Santa Maria, features among its most exclusive novelties those offered by Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts.



This, the second most important tourism trade fair in the country, took place from the 15th to 20th this month, and not only served the prestigious Spanish chain to promote and update international partners on its business opportunities, but also demonstrated the extent to which the nearly 20 hotels located throughout the island contribute to the development of the sector, Alexei Torres Velazquez, Marketing and Communications Director of Iberostar, told the Cuban News Agency.



On the occasion of this new edition of Destinos Gaviota, Iberostar Cuba reaffirms its commitment to tourism development in Cayo Santa Maria, where it operates two exclusive hotels located on the privileged Cayo Ensenachos, he added.



He pointed out that the first of these, the Iberostar Selection Ensenachos, has 460 rooms and offers an unparalleled family experience on almost pristine beaches, complemented by a spa area recognized as one of the best in the chain's portfolio, ideal for romantic getaways and moments of absolute well-being.



Likewise, just one kilometer away, the Iberostar Coral Ensenachos—an adults-only hotel—offers a luxury stay in its 46 Garden Villas, with direct access to a paradisiacal beach, in addition to personalized concierge and butler services; and, as if that weren't enough, guests at the Coral also enjoy all the services of the Selection, including its specialty restaurants.



Torres Velazquez also stated that Iberostar Cuba is committed to growth, in line with a model of responsible tourism focused on caring for people and the environment; guaranteeing, for example, all-inclusive vacations for families, couples or friends.



Present in the main tourist destinations of Cuba's largest island, with four- and five-star hotels, Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts offers its guests four hotels in the heart of Havana and 13 hotels on the shores of pristine beaches in locations such as Varadero, Cayo Cruz, Cayo Guillermo, and Holguín, as well as Ensenachos; and contributes to the preservation and promotion of the history and traditions of the city of Trinidad.





