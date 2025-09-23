Cuban western province begins flu vaccination campaign





HAVANA, Cuba, September 22 (ACN) The Mayabeque province launched its flu vaccination campaign in the municipality of San Nicolas, with the aim of preventing serious complications and reducing mortality from influenza in the most vulnerable groups, reported Radio Mayabeque.



Mayelin Hernandez Padron, a registered nurse and head of the vaccination department at the Emilia de Cordova polyclinic, stated that in this first phase, 223 children aged six months to one year and 29 days received two doses of the vaccine, administered 30 days apart.



The specialist added that 76 infants with asthma and other associated conditions, aged two to five years and 29 days, were also vaccinated, along with 21 healthy children in the same age group.



Each family doctor and nurse office scheduled appointments for the beneficiaries in accordance with the national strategy of the Ministry of Public Health, which maintains annual, free vaccination as a state policy.



Later phases of the campaign will include elderly people, pregnant women, and patients with chronic diseases—groups considered at high risk for influenza.



The flu vaccination program in Cuba has been implemented systematically for more than two decades and is one of the main preventive measures of the national health system.

