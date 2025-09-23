Cuban province strengthens measures to prevent arbovirus transmission





MATANZAS, Cuba, September 22 (ACN) Mosquito control measures, including spraying in high-risk areas with high vector populations, and targeted treatment, are gaining prominence in the western province of Matanzas due to the rise in arboviral diseases.



Andres Lamas Acevedo, director of the Provincial Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology in Matanzas, told the press that the strategy in the western province focuses on applying adulticidal insecticides in areas identified as high-risk for transmission.



For this task, they have approximately 85 fogging machines. "In the coming days, we must increase the number of fogging machines, by repairing them with spare parts, and we must also use technical personnel for the targeted treatment," the official stated, emphasizing the need to reinforce individual responsibility for maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings.



Regarding the situation in the province, the specialist clarified that, to date, dengue transmission has been confirmed in the municipalities of Marti and Perico, while samples from patients with fever, joint pain and swelling, and difficulty walking are being analyzed; these symptoms are clinically indicative of chikungunya. Arboviral diseases are not a new problem, nor is there a new or rare disease, Lamas Acevedo clarified.



However, he urged people to take precautions and seek medical attention early if they experience symptoms, especially those of dengue, considered the most dangerous of the arboviruses currently circulating, as it can lead to severe illness and even death.



Regarding this point, the expert confirmed that no deaths or severe or critical cases directly related to arboviral diseases have been reported in the province's hospitals. He also estimated that, based on historical trends, the increase in these types of diseases will continue until October, and then gradually decrease with the reduction in rainfall and lower temperatures.