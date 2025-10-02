Cuban President: U.S. Violates its obligations as Host of PAHO





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The United States violates its obligations as host of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced on Monday.



On his X account, the head of state wrote that by depriving the Cuban delegation from participating in the 62nd Council of PAHO, underway in the US capital till October 3, Washington fails to honor his role as host.



He recalled that thousands of Cuban professionals have provided and are providing medical services in most Latin American and Caribbean countries. Diaz-Canel added a link to a recent interview with first deputy health minister Tania Margarita Cruz, who was prevented from attending the PAHO event.



The official warned that it is absurd to deprive the Organization of the presence and direct participation of Cuba in its deliberations, when the Caribbean country has so much to contribute on technical issues, strategies and health policies.



She added that Cuba has been implementing public health policies, strategies and programs for decades, with extensive accumulated experience, which have been endorsed and praised by the World Health Organization and PAHO itself.