Havana to host International Congress Cibersociedad 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) Havana will host the 4th International Congress on Cybersociety from October 6 to 9, organized by the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba (UIC), the organization's website stated.



The main venue for the event will be the Hotel Nacional, and it will officially open on Monday, October 6, with an opening session featuring speeches by Omar Correa Madrigal, president of the UIC, and Tatiana Delgado Fernandez, vice president of the organization and chair of the Scientific Program.



Among the keynote speakers will be Ailyn Febles Estrada, Deputy Minister of Communications, who will speak on digital leadership with a sustainable impact, and representatives from the City Council of Valencia, Spain, who will discuss digital and green transformation in that city.



The scientific sessions will address topics such as the governance of artificial intelligence, smart cities, cybersecurity, digital skills, and technological sovereignty, according to the organizers.



The program includes panels on the type of artificial intelligence that Cuba needs, experiences in digital heritage, urban digital twins, and the cybersecurity challenges of digital transformation.



A workshop dedicated to Industry 4.0, a space for micro, small, and medium-sized technology companies, and a parallel congress on the LibreOffice suite and free software will also be held.



The forum will feature representatives from international organizations such as UNESCO, as well as delegations from Russia, Brazil, Spain, Equatorial Guinea, France, Mexico, Austria, and Vietnam. An exhibition will also be held, where companies, institutions, and technology-oriented SMEs will present projects and solutions focused on digitalization.



Cybersociety 2025 is establishing itself as a platform for exchange among researchers, businesspeople, government decision-makers, and the technology community, with the goal of promoting digital innovation for the sustainable development of Cuba and the region.