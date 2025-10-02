Concert in Havana to reaffirm solidarity with Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) Casa de las Americas announced a solidarity concert for tomorrow, in support of the Bolivarian Revolution and the democratically elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, as reported by Abel Prieto, president of the cultural institution, on X .



The troubadour Raul Torres will headline the event, accompanied by guest artists, with a program that will include songs from his repertoire and compositions dedicated to Latin American leaders, aiming to reaffirm support for Venezuela and express rejection of imperialist and fascist actions.



The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela reiterated its commitment to defending national sovereignty and stability, after President Maduro announced the consultation of a decree on external threat, stipulated in the Constitution, as a preventive measure against external threats.



This decree grants powers to mobilize the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, protect strategic infrastructure, and activate security plans in case of aggression.



In recent statements, the democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro Moros denounced the US military deployment in the Caribbean and called for national unity and a civic-military mobilization to guarantee independence and territorial integrity.



Casa de las Americas also announced that today, September 30, at 3:00 PM, the book "Fidel and the Palestinian and Arab Cause," by Raúl Rodríguez Ramos, with a foreword by Wafica Ibrahim, will be presented. The book is a co-publication with the Venezuelan publishing house El Perro y la Rana.



Tomorrow's concert is in keeping with the institution's tradition of hosting events in support of Latin American and Caribbean causes, with an impact on the regional cultural and political sphere.



