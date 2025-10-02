Cuban Couple Given Prison Years for Marihuana Cultivation





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) A Cuban couple was submitted to an exemplary trial in central Ciego de Avila province after proven to have been cultivating and storing Marihuana (Cannbis sativa). The action is in tune with the permanent fight here against drugs, given their serious social consequences.



The public hearing at the People’s Provincial Court found the couple—resident in the Venezuela municipality-- guilty of managing illegal drugs. The court gave seven prison years to the husband for cultivating the illegal crop and four years in prison to his wife for hiding the existence of the illegal crop.

A search of their home disclosed the existence of 66.72 grams in three Cannabis sativa plants.



In giving the sentence, the court took into account the social behavior of the couple, their personal characteristics and the possible damage of the crime. The convicted persons can file an appeal against the verdict according to Cuban law.



The consumption of marihuana inflicts organic and psychological damage including alteration of the cardio-respiratory system and cognitive processes (attention, concentration and memory) depression, psychosis, anxiety, and the impact on the family.