Cuban Health Workers Assist Victims of Local Floods





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban health workers offering their services in Mexico rushed to assist the people affected by recent heavy rains, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



The official said that the locality of Pahuatlan, in the state of Puebla, is one of the communities where the Cuban workers have offered their assistance. Puebla along the regions of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Queretano and San Luis Potosi are the most affected one by the heavy rains derived from Tropical Disturbance 90-E.



Mexican authorities have reported 64 deaths and 67 people missing, as well as 111 affected municipalities and 100,000 damaged homes.



More than three thousand Cuban doctors work in Mexico, as part of a governmental agreement and international cooperation; in order to support the coverage of essential health services in hospitals and other facilities in the sector.



A total of 165 countries have received the services of more than 605 thousand Cuban health professionals, during 62 years of international medical cooperation.