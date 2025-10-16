Cuba Backs Venezuela against US Threats





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced the danger posed by a US military aggression against Venezuela and reiterated Cuba's unwavering support of the sister South American nation.



On his X account, the Minister expressed his support for the Venezuelan government led by Nicolás Maduro and called on the international community to mobilize to stop the US attack and preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.



Rodríguez Parrilla indicated that he presented this claim Wednesday at the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (Mnoal), in Uganda.



"Faced with the danger of military aggression, we reiterate unwavering and total support for Venezuela and the People’s and Military Union, led by legitimate President Nicolás Maduro. We call on the international community to mobilize to stop the attack and preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as a #ZoneOfPeace."



In his speech, the Cuban minister pointed out that Washington imposes unilateral coercive measures against developing nations with of destabilization and domination purposes, which constitutes a threat to international stability.



He rejected the military deployment of the United States in the Caribbean, presented as an anti-drug operation, considering it a violation of International Law and a risk to regional peace.



He also condemned the actions by the government of that North American country against the United Nations Organization and multilateral agreements indispensable to face global challenges.



The Kampala meeting takes place in a context of growing international tensions which, according to the Minister, reinforces the need to defend multilateralism as a way to face common challenges.



The Cuban Minister began a tour of Africa on October 9, with visits to Togo, Benin and Ethiopia, before his participation in the Non-Aligned ministerial meeting in Uganda.

