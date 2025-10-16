Cuba hosts 6th Colloquium on Latino Studies in the United States





HAVANA, Cuba, October 14 (ACN) The 6th International Colloquium on Latino Studies in the United States opened its doors in this city under the theme "Latinidad and Human Geographies: (In)visible Borders and Their Spaces of Power."



In his welcoming remarks, Antonio Aja, director of the Program on Latino Studies in the United States at Casa de las Américas, recalled Cuba's National Hero José Martí as a precursor of Latinidad in the United States and referred to the complex moments facing Latin America and the Caribbean in relation to anti-immigrant policies.



The event is dedicated to the diversity of knowledge and networks by addressing geographical histories of Latinidad in the U.S., border policies, challenges facing Afro-Latino and Indigenous migrants from south of the Rio Grande, and the peculiarities of the Latino vote in the 2024 presidential elections.



The first panel, "Migrant Subjects, Latinidad, and Borders," featured presentations by the researchers Laura Torres Vargas (Colombia), Itzél Delgado (U.S.), and Julia Albarracin (Argentina).



Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Américas, pointed out that the Colloquium is highly significant in the current context, dominated by the rise of fascist tendencies, racism and xenophobia in the U.S. and Europe.