Cuba provides theoretical publications with a space for debate





HAVANA, Cuba, October 15 (ACN) Cuba hosts the 3rd International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Leftist Parties and Movements, held at the University of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and attended by more than 100 guests from some 30 countries.



The event is dedicated to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on the occasion of the celebration of the centennial of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution on August 13, 2026.



Havana is therefore the venue of an important and necessary event of revolutionary thought and action, convened by the magazine Cuba Socialista, the PCC’s theoretical and political organ, and co-sponsored by Casa de las Américas, the Cuban chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity, and the Anti-Fascist International.



The event provides an opportunity to foster dialogue and collaboration among left-wing media outlets worldwide and to devise joint strategies to address critical contemporary issues such as neo-fascism, thought wars, and the fight against cultural colonization.