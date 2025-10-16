Russian ambassador reaffirms ties of friendship with Cuba





VILLA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) As part of a number of tours throughout the country, Viktor V. Koronelli, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cuba, arrived in the province of Villa Clara―the fifth one he visits―to reassert the ties of friendship that unite both nations.



"For me, this is region of great interest, and I appreciate the opportunity to compare with what I saw almost 30 years ago: commitment and sites of great economic potential, such as your textile industry, which once was the largest in Latin America," he remarked. “This year is seeing a huge anti-Cuban campaign to keep nations from voting against the U.S. blockade of the island.”



He also decried the indifferent and ungrateful attitude of countries like Ukraine, recalling Cuba’s support to that country following the Chernobyl tragedy.



The diplomat emphasized that Russia and Cuba are working on a collateral agenda that includes several economic projects, with particular progress in the area of ​​tourism, so the arrival of the first travelers is expected in late October or early November and, regarding the field of ​​education, he commented that Russia grants 100 free-of-charge scholarships to Cuba each year.



"The bonds of brotherhood between our peoples are undeniable, and my task will be to make them stronger and more mutually beneficial," he concluded.