Venezuelan ambassador to Cuba reiterates condemnation of imperial threat





HAVANA, Cuba, October 14 (ACN) “[My country] has become a fixed target for the United States and is at the center of global attention”, Orlando Maneiro Gaspar, Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba, said during a solidarity meeting attended by members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corps, intellectuals, representatives of various social movements and supporters of the Bolivarian process..



The diplomat noted that imperialism is trying to build a narrative designed to weaken and attack the sovereignty of a people who only seek to live in peace by defending their independence and warned that the U.S. is waging a multidimensional war intended to sell to the world a chaotic image, by all means false, of the Bolivarian government and people.



Mr. Maneiro pointed out that, since 2015, the U.S. government has stepped up its attacks against Venezuela and harmed its economic and social activity, including damages to oil production, a key pillar of national development.



The diplomat remarked that the Venezuelan economy has nevertheless grown since 2021 thanks to the country’s own efforts and human talent and insisted that Washington underestimated the land of Bolívar after the death of Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, given President Nicolás Maduro’s firm leadership as the people resiste all attacks and prepares to defend their homeland.



He also referred to the Venezuelan right-wing’s failure to seize the country and its natural resources, the reason that the Trump administration has taken a more violent stance by sending its warships to the Caribbean Sea, posing a threat of intervention under the baseless rhetoric of fighting drug trafficking.



In his closing remarks, he asserted that despite the circumstances, Venezuela will stick to its commitment to regional peace and to stand up to those who threaten its sovereignty.