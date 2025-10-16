Cuba thanks China for donation of smart displays





HAVANA, Cuba, October 15 (ACN) “We publicly express our most sincere gratitude to the government of the People's Republic of China for donating several smart displays to centers that play a key role in the process of digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and information analysis, in order to develop widely used technological solutions for our economy and society”, said Dr. Roberto Rodríguez Morales, director of the Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics, and Physics (ICIMAF)―one of the beneficiaries―in reference to the significance of this new gesture of solidarity and technical assistance from China.



A leading institution in the development of basic and applied research on Computer Science, Mathematics, and Physics, ICIMAF boasts one of the highest publication impact rates per researcher in Cuba and a long tradition in the field of postgraduate education and the organization of international scientific events.



Three of its top-level scientists are members of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and one of them, Professor Hugo Pérez Rojas, was the first to be selected to join the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in 1995.



In 2023, Professor Pérez received the Spirit of Salam Award, given annually in honor of Mohammad Abdus Salam (1926–1996), a Pakistani theoretical physicist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1979 for his work on the electroweak model, a mathematical and conceptual synthesis of electromagnetism and the weak nuclear force.



The International Center for Theoretical Physics that bears his name is sponsored by UNESCO, the IAEA, and the Italian government.



In addition to ICIMAF, the Institute of Meteorology and the National Center for Seismological Research of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, as well as other State bodies, received the Chinese smart displays.