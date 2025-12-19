Vietnamese delegation enjoyed Cuban ballet





HAVANA, Cuba, December 17 (ACN) On an official visit to Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation headed by Major General Nguyen Cong Bay, director of Hanoi's modern Ho Guom Theater, continued its program in Havana with tours of notable cultural and academic institutions.



The visitors met with Rachel García Heredia, president of the National Council of Performing Arts, at Gran Teatro de La Habana “Alicia Alonso”, where they learned about the historical significance of the institution, named after the prima ballerina assoluta who earned so much acclaim in its main hall.



The delegation was also received at the headquarters of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) by its director Viengsay Valdés―who has danced several times in Vietnam and twice at the Ho Guom Theatre―who thanked them for the visit and gave Mr. Cong, as Deputy Director of the Political Work Department of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, an invitation for Phan Manh Duc, Director of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Company, and the renowned dancer Nguyen Duc Hieu, to attend the next edition of the Havana International Ballet Festival.



On his end, Mr. Cong expressed his interest in inviting the Cuban National Ballet (BNC) to perform in Hanoi in late 2026 as part of the cultural exchanges between the two nations.



The official program of the delegation from the sister Asian nation include tours of other institutions of bilateral interest, as well as high-level meetings intended to strengthen the solid ties typical of the close decades-long cultural relations between Cuba and Vietnam.