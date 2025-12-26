Models predict epidemic control in Cuba by the beginning of January





Models predict complete control of the epidemic by the beginning of the year in Cuba, stated renowned mathematician Raúl Guinovart Díaz, Director of Science and Technology at the University of Havana.

He made the statement during the weekly meeting of experts and scientists on health issues convened by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, to address, from a scientific perspective, the fight against diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses: in scientific terms, arboviruses.

The specialist affirmed that the incidence in different regions of the country has decreased, although the provinces of Las Tunas, Holguín, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud still show an upward trend in reported cases. Guinovart Díaz considered it crucial to continue with the implemented measures to maintain the results being achieved.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Carilda Peña García, confirmed a 25.8% decrease in febrile syndromes compared to the previous week’s statistics. “All provinces are reporting fewer cases, although they are still experiencing an epidemic,” she stated. Meanwhile, Matanzas, where the Chikungunya outbreak began in Cuba, is on the path to success, according to epidemiological terminology.

Compared to the previous seven days, there have been 5,638 fewer visits for febrile syndromes to the country’s health institutions, an indicator that reflects the ongoing control of the epidemic, both for dengue and chikungunya cases.

Dr. Ailuj Casanova Barreto, Director General of Medical and Social Care at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained that today more than 93% of pregnant women at 37 weeks’ gestation are hospitalized, in an effort to keep them in safe places so that neither they nor their babies, considered the most vulnerable, are at risk.

At this time, she noted, there are 27 patients in serious and critical condition in intensive care. “The largest group is children, but it is important to say that the perception of risk for them has increased; they are arriving at health services earlier and are being discharged from intensive care with a very good prognosis.”

“Up to this point, and if we continue like this, we can end the year without any pregnant women dying from arboviruses in the country,” the doctor added.

At the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, progress in the care of patients in the chronic stage of chikungunya was also discussed, following the establishment of multidisciplinary clinics that include specialists in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatrics, Traditional and Natural Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Psychology.

In Matanzas, for example, more than five thousand patients have been treated, and nearly 60% have required some form of rehabilitation service, highlighting the importance of these clinics in all provinces of the country.