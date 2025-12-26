Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power presents results in 2025





The National Assembly of People’s Power in Cuba (ANPP) concluded the Sixth Ordinary Session of the 10th Legislature in December 2025, focusing on the economy and the state budget. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, was present, and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz participated via videoconference.

The current Legislature maintained its composition of 11 standing committees, representing all provinces of the country and prioritizing those related to areas with the greatest impact on the lives of the population.

According to the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) on its social media profile, in 2025, parliamentary commissions visited 78 municipalities, 104 communities, and nine provinces, in addition to touring 1,163 production and service centers, where they contacted more than 50,000 people to gather citizens’ concerns and strengthen legislative preparation.

These visits allowed them to identify problems, seek solutions, and ensure that popular demands were present in the debates, as part of the parliamentary commitment to the Cuban people.

The deputies approved the Economic Plan for 2026 and debated the Draft State Budget Law, after analyzing the implementation of the Government Program to correct distortions and revitalize the economy.

Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the Parliament, emphasized the need to maintain a permanent connection with citizens’ aspirations and highlighted the role of parliamentary commissions in direct dialogue with the population.

With the approval of the Economic Plan and the debate on the state budget, Parliament reaffirmed its role in guiding public policies and in seeking solutions to current economic challenges.