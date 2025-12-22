International solidarity brigade arrives in Cuba on Monday





HAVANA, Cuba, December 21 (ACN) The solidarity and volunteer work brigade “65th Anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)” will be officially welcomed on Monday―coinciding with Teacher’s Day―at the Grandes Alamedas School in the municipality of Caimito.



The 120 members of the contingent from 22 nations in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, and North America, will thus pay tribute to the educational work of the Revolution and its internationalist contribution.



The brigadistas will fulfill a program marked by their participation in the celebration of ICAP's 65th anniversary―centered on the tribute to the legacy of solidarity bequeathed to us by founder, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro―and the launching of the book La solidaridad de los pueblos, siempre con Cuba (The solidarity of the peoples, always with Cuba) about the history of the Institute established on December 30, 1960, as well as in a volunteer work marathon, a cultural event, and the main ceremony to observe the anniversary, scheduled for December 29.



They will also engage in agricultural work and receive lectures on the challenges facing the Cuban economy, strategies to counter the blockade, and Cuba-United States relations, in addition to the celebrations of New Year's Day and a special performance by the National Ballet of Cuba dedicated to the revolutionary victory and ICAP's 65th birthday.