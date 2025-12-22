Cuba calls its exclusion from the Caribbean Baseball Series disrespectful





HAVANA, Cuba, December 21 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation (FCBS) issued a statement describing as disrespectful its exclusion from the upcoming Caribbean Series, to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico, in February 2026.



Cuba had been invited by the original host, Venezuela, with the endorsement of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC), the tournament's governing body, but was left out of the regional competition after the recent change of venue when the leagues of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico declined to participate if the Series was in Caracas, citing "external circumstances beyond their control”.



The statement explains that “[The CBPC] has not been in touch with the FCBS to discuss such a major ruling which tramples on established commitments and Cuba’s plan to participate."



"The change of venue does not justify the exclusion of Cuba, which deserves and demands a respectful treatment”, the FCBS statement concludes.