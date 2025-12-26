Electoral coup in Honduras: Unprecedented fascist operation denounced





Ricardo Salgado, Secretary of Strategic Planning of Honduras, denounced this Thursday, December 25, a new type of coup d’état following the proclamation of Nasry Asfura as president by the two CNE (National Electoral Council) members who are aligned with the Honduran two-party system: Ana Paola Hall García and Cossette Alejandra López.

On December 24, officials proceeded to declare Asfura the winner of the November 30 elections without completing the special recount or resolving the challenges filed due to the numerous irregularities reported.

Citing the serious foreign interference and external maneuvers that affected the democratic process, Salgado accused Donald Trump and fascist forces of implementing “every possible form of fraud” in an “unprecedented psychological and military operation.”

“Fascism, driven by the Miami parasites and Donald Trump, has carried out an unprecedented psychological and military operation in Honduras,” Salgado stated. The official indicated that the contest was not against right-wing parties, but “against the empire and all Spanish-speaking fascist forces.”

The secretary pointed out that “all possible forms of fraud were applied simultaneously, along with new laboratory techniques.” He argued that it cannot be claimed that the population was convinced, given that the winning candidate, Asfura, “did not have an electoral campaign” and was dubbed the “silent candidate.”

Salgado downplayed the role of the two members of the National Electoral Council (CNE), stating that their participation was insignificant compared to the “imperial deployment” that affected the peoples of the continent. Even the local oligarchy, he maintained, appeared “insignificant” in the face of such an operation.

In addition to Donald Trump’s explicit support for Nasry Asfura prior to the elections, the United States government threatened economic sanctions if its preferred candidate did not win, while millions of text messages were sent to remittance recipients warning of losses if the White House occupant’s candidate did not prevail.

The Honduran Secretary of Strategic Planning emphasized the need to “fully understand what has happened, because today a new type of coup d’état is being imposed, and the lack of character of the true winner to defend the popular will only reflects that he is complicit and that he was always part of the plan.”

Finally, Salgado concluded: “If we learn the Honduran lesson well, this can be stopped sooner than anyone thinks.”

The recognition of Asfura, a candidate publicly backed by Donald Trump, comes amid serious allegations of irregularities during the vote counting process, strong foreign interference, and a conspiracy orchestrated before the November 30 elections.

The allegations were made by both Libre and the Liberal Party, as well as CNE board member Marlon Ochoa, who, among other points, objected to the board members’ refusal to conduct a recount.

IMAGE CREDIT: The recognition of Asfura, a candidate publicly supported by Donald Trump, comes amid serious allegations of irregularities during the vote counting process and strong foreign interference. Photo: EFE

[ SOURCE: teleSUR ]