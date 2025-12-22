Cuban and Mexican experts carried out a new public health project





HAVANA, Cuba, December 22 (ACN) Cuban and foreign professionals have concluded their collaboration on a novel project to benefit specialized public health services in the country, reported the Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics, and Physics (ICIMAF by its Spanish acronym).



The project, called the Doppler Ultrasound System, is based on cellular technology for the early detection of subclinical arteriosclerosis.Its authors are from ICIMAF, in cooperation with their Mexican colleagues.



The significance of this tool lies in its ability to offer a non-invasive, portable, and low-cost hemodynamic evaluation.



The ICIMAF team includes Ahmed Mansur Graveran, Eduardo Moreno Hernandez, Victoria Hernandez Mederos, Jorge Estrada Sarlabous, and Manuel Cruz Rodriguez, as well as Juan Prohias Martinez and Yanela Peguero Bringuez, from the Hermanos Ameijeiras Clinical Surgical Hospital.



Also involved were Fabian Garcia Nocetti and Martin Fuentes Cruz, from the Department of Computer Systems Engineering and Automation, belonging to the Institute of Research in Applied Mathematics and Systems at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.



Its portability and low cost make it ideal for studies in young populations or in resource-limited settings, facilitating early intervention.



In essence, it transforms a complex diagnosis into a fast and accessible process, crucial for cardiovascular prevention.



