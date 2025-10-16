Honduras thanks Cuba for its support in health care





HAVANA, Cuba, October 15 (ACN) During a visit to a free ophthalmology clinic built by her government―the fifth medical center of its kind in her country―Honduran president Xiomara Castro thanked Cuba for its unconditional support in the area of ​​health care and referred to the island as “a sister people and country”.



Located in the city of San Pedro Sula, the clinic is part of Operation Miracle, a program supported by Cuban medical specialists which has facilitated nearly 54,000 consultations and approximately 6,500 cataract and pterygium surgeries since it was launched in December 2024, in addition to the provision of some 10,600 pairs of prescription glasses free of charge to vulnerable individuals.



Joining Ms. Castro were several members of her government and the Cuban ambassador to Honduras, Juan Loforte, whom she asked to thank President Miguel Díaz-Canel "for the support that Cuba is giving us."



Fostered by Cuba and Venezuela, Operation Miracle began in Honduras during the administration of President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), but was interrupted following the coup against him.



It was later resumed by the Castro administration with the acquisition of new equipment through a partnership between several institutions that consolidated Honduras's first public ophthalmological network.