Cuba with Active Participation at France International Peace Day





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban representatives had active participation at the International Peace Day ceremony, held in the French city of Varennes-Vauzelles with the attendance of local authorities, members of the Cuba Cooperation Association and member of the diplomatic community.



The ceremony counted on the presence of Cuban embassy to France Otto Vaillant and the city mayor Olivier Sicot. Both officials stressed the Cuban commitment to peace and they denounced the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Mayor Sicot described the US blockade as an act of war threatening the Cuban people’s welfare and he called to strengthen international solidarity with Cuba.



Ambassador Vaillant thanked the French initiative and stressed the resistance of the Cuban people against the US anti-Cuba policy, as well as the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro related to the promotion of a culture of peace.lc