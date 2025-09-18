Cuba congratulates Mexico on the 215th anniversary of the Cry of Independence





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Mexico on the 215th anniversary of the Cry of Dolores, the event that marked the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence (1810-1821).



"Happy Independence Day, Mexico, our beloved sister nation that has contributed so much to the freedom, sovereignty and unity of Latin America! You have always been a sister nation to Cuba, both in good times and bad. We celebrate the anniversary of your cry for freedom as our own: Long live Mexico!," Díaz-Canel wrote in his post, in which he shared a message sent by the Mexican President Claudia Shainbaum.



In her message, Ms. Sheinbaum paid tribute to the women who contributed to the independence movement, highlighting figures such as Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, Leona Vicario, Gertrudis Bocanegra, and Manuela Molina, as well as to the anonymous heroines and indigenous women.



According to her post, she led the traditional Independence Day ceremony, becoming the first woman in the country's history to do so.



The Cry of Independence of Mexico, also known as the Cry of Dolores, occurred in the early morning of September 16, 1810 in the town of Dolores, Guanajuato, and was proclaimed by the priest Miguel Hidalgo, who called upon the people to take up arms against Spanish colonial rule.