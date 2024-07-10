Russian State Duma demands Cuba's exclusion from arbitrary U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) The Russian State Duma approved in plenary session a statement demanding the removal of Cuba from the arbitrary U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism, Prensa Latina reported today.



According to the text, the deputies described as lacking in common sense and not in accordance with modern realities the fact that the U.S. State Department keeps Cuba on such a list.



The document approved by the Russian MPs will be sent to the UN and to several international parliamentary organizations, it added.



The inclusion of Cuba in such a list was an act contrary to the interests of the Colombian negotiation process, and has nothing to do with international efforts to fight terrorism, its sponsors and is nothing more than an expression of politically motivated cynicism of Washington, the statement continued.



It assured that it is a continuation of the illegal, inhumane blockade of the island of freedom, a policy of sanctions aimed at ensuring the prohibition of all Havana's financial transactions.



The deputies of the State Duma consider that the US pressure on Cuba is an example of meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and unfair conduct of inter-state relations by means of restrictive measures.



They strongly reject such unilateral measures against Havana; consider absolutely unjustified and unacceptable any element of pressure on the Cuban government and the citizens of that country.



The U.S. restrictions have a destructive impact on the process of Havana's full integration into the global financial and economic architecture and limit the rights of Cuban citizens to a dignified life, the statement commented.