Cuban and Russian FMs hold talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held talks today with his Russian counterpart, Serguei Lavrov, as part of his official visit to the Eurasian nation.



Cuban foreign minister commented on X that during the meeting, both parties agreed on the strengthening of economic-commercial ties, with the implementation of projects in different sectors.



In subsequent statements to the press, the head of diplomacy of the Caribbean nation described the dialogue as useful, developed in a friendly, respectful and cordial atmosphere, as characterizes the state of relations between Cuba and Russia, Prensa Latina reported.



Rodriguez Parrilla also rejected the unilateral sanctions of the United States against his country and Russia, and argued that in the case of cUBA, the measures have been even tighter in recent years.



In this regard, he said that the inclusion of Cuba in the U.S. list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism, causes severe consequences for financial operations and at the same time slows down national development.



He also condemned the expansion of the NATO towards the Russian border, which led to the current conflict in Europe, especially between Moscow and Kiev, and called for a diplomatic, constructive and realistic solution to the crisis in the region by peaceful means.



Wednesday, the Cuban delegation paid tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro at the monument in his honor located in Moscow's Sokol district with a wreath reading: "To the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution of the people and Government of Cuba".



Rodriguez Parrilla also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.