Anti-Cuba groups in Miami neutralized in caravan against blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Despite intimidation actions carried out by anti-Cuban elements in Miami, the participants in the caravan against the blockade on Cuba made as every end of the month this new demonstration in that U.S. city.



The saboteurs occupied on Sunday the park where the caravanists, who had the authorization of the authorities for their peaceful demonstration, were to congregate.



However, the police intervened and forced them to leave the place, where they tried to stage their show, Prensa Latina reported in a dispatch from Washington.



As Professor Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love movement, explained on his Internet channel, the police intervened and these "representatives of hatred, of the lack of values and of Cuban anti-culture and anti-family had to move to the opposite sidewalk".



Emigrant Roberto Yis also narrated what happened in a call to Prensa Latina and reiterated that nothing will stop the struggle against the blockade. Those who love and found are on the right side, he ratified.



In the face of harassment and provocations, Cuban Americans, U.S. friends and simply people of good will continue to join this initiative, because "it is not about being right or left," said Yis, a member of Bridges of Love and the Alianza Martiana.



"We are not going to stop until the end of the blockade", Lazo ratified when pointing out that the emigrants are united with the Cuban people to eliminate the shackle of that asphyxiating policy.



everal cities in the United States and other parts of the world hold expressions of support for the Caribbean nation every month to put an end to a unilateral blockade that has lasted more than 60 years.