Cuba participates at 9th Summit of the Association of Caribbean States





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) will be held today in Antigua, Guatemala, under the motto "Innovative integration through the sustainable development of the Greater Caribbean".



Josefina Vidal, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, is heading the Cuban delegation, which also includes officials from the ministry's foreign trade and foreign investment and science, technology and environment portfolios.



Preceded by the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association, which took place on Thursday at the same venue, the Summit aims to renew the commitments of Member and Associate States, in particular, the strengthening of cooperation and regional integration in the Caribbean.



The ACS has 25 member countries and 10 Associate States, and since 1994, when its Constitutive Agreement was signed in Cartagena de Indias, seeks the integration of countries to create a common economic space, preserve the sea and promote sustainable development, investment and cooperation.