All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
March Monday

Cuban FM congratulates his Chinese counterpart on his reelection



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, congratulated today his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, approved by the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of his country to continue in office.

On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla wished success to Qin in fulfilling the important responsibility, in which he continues after the votes of the Parliament this Sunday, in which China completed the nomenclature of its State Council.

With the validation of the nominations presented by Premier Li Qiang, the nearly 3,000 deputies of the Chinese Parliament approved the ministers, advisors and other leaders who make up the State Council.

Li was re-elected on Saturday at the proposal of the country's president, Xi Jinping, who in turn was ratified last Friday as president of the Central Military Commission.

According to Prensa Latina, the Chinese legislature elected Han Zheng as vice president of the nation, and Zhao Leji will head the Parliament.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News