Vigil in Miami to demand an end to coercive measures against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) A vigil in the city of Miami, Florida, United States, will demand today to the president of that country, Joseph Biden, the end of the coercive measures maintained by his government against Cuba.



According to Prensa Latina, solidarity organizations and friends of Cuba will gather at the international airport of that city, as part of the activities that will take place around the world in December to advocate for the normalization of relations between the two countries.



The coordinator of the solidarity project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love), Carlos Lazo, declared that the vigil will demand the White House to speed up the family reunification process at its embassy to Havana, to strengthen the process of sending remittances to relatives in the Caribbean nation, and to promote a broad cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.



Likewise, the activists will urge the immediate elimination of all measures that hinder the flow of food, medical supplies and other basic resources to Cuba, as well as lifting the limits imposed on the right to travel freely to the island territory to all citizens and residents on northern soil.

Another demand will be for the U.S. government to exclude Cuba from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism, which reinforces the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island.



Our objective is to mobilize those who share these opinions, to demonstrate that the true feeling of the majority of South Florida residents is to build Bridges of Love with the Cuban people, Lazo emphasized.

