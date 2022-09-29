Cuba and Vietnam sign collaboration agreements in different fields





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Cuba and Vietnam signed today three collaboration agreements in the economic, agri-food and health areas, as part of the official visit that Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero, is making to that Southeast Asian country.



The Cuban presidency reported on Twitter that officials from both nations signed the update of the Implementation Plan of the Bilateral Economic Agenda 2023-2025 and the MoU for Agri-Food Cooperation.



They also signed the Action Plan for the implementation of a memorandum signed in September 2021, between the health ministers of Vietnam and Cuba, for the development of medical services and scientific advances.



On this, the first day of his official visit to Vietnam, the Cuban premier was received by his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, who awarded him the Ho Chi Minh Order, the second highest decoration conferred to Vietnamese and foreign personalities.



According to the Cuban embassy in Hanoi, both authorities, in official conversations, called for continuing the development of bilateral and multisectoral cooperation, according to the priorities and potentialities existing in both nations.