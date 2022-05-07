Cuba: International solidarity arrives in response to Saratoga explosion





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) In view of the explosion that occurred this Friday at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, with a preliminary toll of nine dead and dozens of wounded, several expressions of international solidarity are arriving through social networks.



Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, expressed on Twitter his solidarity with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the Cuban people following the accident, which took place this morning due to a gas leak.



Fuerza Cuba, wrote the Bolivian head of state, who sent condolences to the families of the victims.



"Our solidarity with brother President @DiazCanelB and with the Cuban people for the explosion that occurred in the Saratoga Hotel, which left dead and dozens injured. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and all our support. Strength #Cuba."



Felix Plasencia, Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, expressed also deep sorrow, on behalf of the people and government of the Bolivarian nation.



"Go to the People and Government of Cuba, and to the families and relatives of the victims, the solidarity of the Bolivarian Venezuela!!!".



Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, regretted the event, expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families and asserted that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's visit to Cuba, set for this weekend, is still on.



The planned tour continues as planned, said Ebrard in reference to López Obrador's current tour of Central America and the Caribbean, which includes a working visit to the Cuban capital on Sunday.



"I regret the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba. Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as to the people of that dear brother nation. The planned tour continues as planned."



Ma Hui, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, extended the deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in this tragic event.



Our hearts are broken, he said.



Manu Pineda, Member of the European Parliament, also expressed his opinion on the incident and sent all his affection and solidarity to the Cuban people in general and to the families and friends of the victims in particular.



According to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), Cuba has received on Friday multiple expressions of solidarity from parliaments, parliamentary friendship groups and legislators.

We are grateful for these pronouncements from friends of our homeland at the international level, the Cuban Parliament said.