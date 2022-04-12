Cuba continues its efforts for the return of doctors kidnapped in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba maintains tireless efforts for the safe return to Cuba of doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, kidnapped in Kenya three years ago, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said today on Twitter.



Surgeon Landy Rodriguez Hernandez and general medicine specialist Assel Herrera Correa were kidnapped in the Kenyan city of Mandera (northeast), on the border with Somalia and a target of attacks by the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab.



Since then, Cuban authorities have reported that they have taken steps for the return of the doctors, as well as contacts with their families.



The Kenyan government has also made similar efforts.