Belgian MEP demands end of blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) The economic and social consequences of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for more than six decades were described today by Marc Botenga, member of the Belgian Workers' Party and member of the Left group in the European parliament, as absolutely terrible.



The blockade (economic, commercial and financial) must end so that the Cuban people can follow their destiny and develop the system they have chosen, said the Belgian MEP in an interview with Prensa Latina.



Botenga demanded the immediate stop of this unilateral measure against the island, a policy he considered a transgressor of human rights.



By the way, the MEP rejected the impact this measure has on companies of the so-called old continent, pursued and pressured for trading with Cuba.



The European Union (EU), he stressed, should take a stronger position against the blockade, and from here we are fighting for it to be so.



Botenga also regretted that U.S. president Joe Biden did not fulfill his electoral promise to reverse the policy of his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, or at least attenuate it.



According to the press report, the Belgian Labor Party member highlighted the achievements of the Caribbean nation in education and health, despite the consequences of that policy, and assured he will continue in the battle for Cubans to exercise their right to development without such hostility.