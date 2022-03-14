Russian Post suspends international shipments to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The reception of international shipments to Cuba from Russia has been suspended due to the impossibility of carrying them out, the Russian Post announced today in a press release.



According to Prensa Latina, in late February that Eurasian country closed its airspace to 36 countries in response to a similar measure applied to its airplanes in the European Union area and others such as the United States and Canada, which limited travel.



In addition, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) recommended that domestic airlines significantly limit flights abroad due to a "high risk of detention or seizure of aircraft of Russian companies abroad."



Russian airlines such as Aeroflot, S7 and Pobeda, following that orientation, suspended most of their international service to the West.



Moscow has approved a set of economic and financial provisions to face the more than 2,800 foreign punitive measures applied against the country since the middle of last month, especially after the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine last February 24, the statement added.



The restrictions included the partial disconnection of Russian banks from the Swift international payment system, the closure of airspace for its airlines, the freezing of the international reserves of the Central Bank of Russia and the embargo on oil purchases by Washington.