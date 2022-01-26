Díaz-Canel: Cuba will always be there for our Haitian brothers and sisters





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed today his country’s commitment to support Haiti, following Monday's earthquake in the southern region of that Caribbean nation.



The head of state posted on Twitter that right after the catastrophe Cuban doctors went there to provide medical care to the victims.



Some 30 tremors were felt Monday in southern Haiti following an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale with epicenter in the department of Nippes.



According to the Prensa Latina news agency, the partial balance of the Civil Protection Direction is two people dead and 52 injured, whereas 191 houses were destroyed and 591 damaged.



Cuban deputy minister of Health reported that the medical aid workers in Haiti offered their cooperation at once.