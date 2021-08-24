



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) On the occasion of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, Cuba ratifies its commitment to the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination based on skin color, Cubaminrex reported.



A release published on the website of the foreign ministry stresses that as part of the political will of the Cuban state and government to confront discrimination in society, the Caribbean island has a National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, approved by the Council of Ministers in November 2019 and executed by a Governmental Commission headed by the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



In its execution, it details, 18 agencies of the Central State Administration and an equal number of civil society organizations are involved.



The Program shows progress and defines projections that reveal the consistency of a platform of concepts and actions on the road to eradicate, sooner rather than later, manifestations and attitudes that harm the human condition and are incompatible with the Cuban socialist model.



The proclamation of August 23 as International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition was adopted during the 29th General Conference of UNESCO in 1997 in commemoration of the anniversary of the beginning of the Haitian Revolution, the first revolutionary



movement in Latin America and the Caribbean that culminated in the abolition of slavery in the French colony of Saint-Domingue, which, upon proclaiming its independence, regained its original Amerindian name: Haïti.



The date is intended as a reminder of the vital importance of the transmission of history to highlight the struggle against all forms of oppression and racism that exist today.