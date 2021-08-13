All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Sends Antigua and Barbuda Condolences after Passing Former Premier



Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent condolences to the people and government of Antigua and Barbuda for the passing of former Prime Minister Lester Bird.

Minister Rodriguez said that Bird was a close friend of Cuba and conveyed sympathies to Bird’s relatives and friends.

Lester Bird passed away August 9, according to the report by the current Premier’s Office. The politician was president of the Labor Party and was Prime Minister from 1994 to 2004.

